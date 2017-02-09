Drivers must be open to helping those with special needs

I empathise with the anxiety parents have to face when their children are lost.

However, I do not agree with Ms Brenda Tan Sinc Wee that public transport operators should refrain from giving rides to people who cannot pay or cannot explain why they cannot pay for the journey ("Don't let lost children take the bus"; Feb 7).

What if a person who suffers from slight autism, low IQ or slight dementia loses his wallet containing his money and bus card?

He may be heading home but cannot communicate his situation properly.

Ms Tan's son may have mentioned something to the bus driver, such that the driver decided to give him a free ride out of compassion.

Transport operators must remain open to helping people in special need.

Chee Chi Weng