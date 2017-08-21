Don't treat baby incentives as birthright

People should not expect government incentives to encourage births to be given regularly (Policies to boost birth rate must target middle class, by Mr Shaun Fu; Aug 17).

Child-raising naturally comes with commitment and sacrifices, and it is not right to clamour for more perks and reliefs.

It must not be forgotten that the process also brings joy and companionship to the parents.

Singapore surpassed Hong Kong in liveability, in rankings compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit, driven by improvements in indicators related to education (Singapore beats HK in liveability ranking; Aug 17). This is surely testament that every child has access to a good education.

Life is more like a marathon than a sprint, so there will be opportunities for children to discover and unleash their talents later in life.

The Government should be spending more on pressing issues such as rising healthcare demand, the creation of good jobs and dealing with security threats.

Lim Chee Khiam