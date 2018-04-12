Don't put death in the middle of lively beach

The National Environment Agency could do better than to choose the stretch of beach and sea at Tanah Merah for a sea burial facility (Sea burial facility to be built at Tanah Merah; April 6).

The area is popular with the public for swimming, sea sports, picnicking and other recreational pursuits. There are several sea sports outlets close by too.

Flourishing coral life has also been found at the site.

Did the NEA consult the various stakeholders before deciding to mix death with healthy living activities at this prime spot?

There are several peaceful and respectable locations in the western and south-western parts of Singapore which are not suitable for swimming but could be great spots to lay our dead to rest.

One example is the stretch along Bukit Chermin Boardwalk through to Labrador Park.

I hope the authorities will reconsider the location of this sea burial facility.

Jason Lim Swee Kay