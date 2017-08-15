Don't overlook needs of the elderly and needy in drive to go cashless

Recently, my sister met a woman in her 80s who was looking for a 7-Eleven outlet to top up her ez-link card.

Unsure of the location of the nearest 7-Eleven, my sister told the woman that the MRT station was five minutes away and she could top up her card there. Alternatively, she could also use a nearby ATM.

But the woman said that, unlike at the MRT station or the ATM, she could top up her card at 7-Eleven with only $5, half the minimum amount needed at either one of the places suggested by my sister.

The needy may find it hard to come up with $10 each time to top up their cards, so much so that they would rather pay a 50-cent fee to top up a smaller sum - in this woman's case, it is a good 10 per cent of her transport money.

I hope that going completely cashless on our public transport will not add another burden on them (Fully cashless public transport by 2020; Aug 12).

While I understand and agree with the drive to go cashless on our public transport, I hope that more thought will be given to helping the needy and elderly cope with this change.

Judy Lim Sok Cheng (Ms)