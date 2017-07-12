Don't drag cabbies into the fight

Uber and Grab have used ingenious creativity and advanced technology to disrupt the transport industry, and have already proven to be hugely successful at it.

ComfortDelGro has yet to come up with a strategy to compete. In what seems like a desperate move, it is making its drivers fight the battle.

So, I cannot agree with Mr Gary Teo Teck Chye and Dr Yik Keng Yeong (Right move by ComfortDelGro to protect cabbies, and Catching wrongdoers is not bullying; both published on July 8).

ComfortDelGro's method is neither creative nor wise. I cannot see how creating such a hostile operating environment is going to benefit taxi commuters.

Imagine if Uber and Grab were to do a tit-for-tat and encourage all its drivers to take photos of ComfortDelGro taxi drivers flouting traffic rules. What would the result be?

Private-hire vehicles now far outnumber taxis on the road. It is quite clear who would have the upper hand in a conflict.

Private-hire and taxi drivers have got into fisticuffs in some neighbouring countries. Surely we do not want that to happen here.

It is disappointing that ComfortDelGro, one of the world's largest land transport companies, has to resort to such unprofessional business practices.

I urge it not to make use of its hardworking drivers to achieve its business objective.

It should be promoting co-existence. The fact that other taxi companies are not following its lead speaks volumes of what they think of the strategy.

Tan Yong Sang