Don't diminish value of learning from foreigners

Ms Neo Seok Kian's call to tighten the criteria for granting the Letter of Consent (LOC) for Dependant's Pass holders to work here arises from legitimate concerns (Make it tougher for Dependant's Pass holders to work in S'pore; Forum Online, Nov 28).

However, any calibration of the criteria should be measured and customised to the circumstances surrounding each LOC application.

A former colleague of mine was a British woman on a Dependant's Pass. She was diligent and helpful, and had extensive experience working in London and Paris, as well as for multinational corporations such as the BBC.

With the LOC, she was able to work in Singapore as a director of business affairs and development, and was invaluable in passing on her knowledge and skills to her Singaporean colleagues.

Had it not been for the LOC, none of this would have been possible.

Singapore was built on immigration, after all.

While we recalibrate the criteria for granting the LOC, let us ensure that we do not miss opportunities for Singaporean workers to upskill themselves through working with skilled foreign professionals who arrive on our shores on a Dependant's Pass.

Woon Wee Min