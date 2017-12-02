Doctors should support move to set benchmark for medical fees

The idea of setting up a committee to set out the average fees for medical and surgical procedures is an excellent idea.

This is not restricting or fixing prices. It is to give the public a way of ascertaining what a fair price is to pay.

The medical profession should welcome this move because it will separate those who charge fairly and those who charge exceptionally high fees.

There are black sheep in every profession. The majority of doctors are very dedicated, professional and ethical in their practice.

They are the unsung heroes.

The black sheep give the medical profession a bad name.

Patients are advised to be more critical and more discerning.

Doctors whocharge the highest fees are not necessarily the best.

Do not confuse medicine with branded goods.

Let your relatives and friends be the guide to a doctor's integrity and competency.

George Wong Seow Choon (Dr)