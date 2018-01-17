Do our part against global warming

Fears that global warming will exceed the stipulated threshold increase of 1.5 deg C have just been confirmed by experts, and the reality is that governments everywhere have not made the serious effort needed to stop this (Warming 'to breach Paris pact limit by mid-century'; Jan 13).

In Singapore, while the effort by electric car-sharing firm BlueSG is encouraging, with its aim of having 1,000 electric cars on our roads and 500 charging locations by 2020, more can be done.

Our current vehicle population stands at about 957,000 while the number of private-hire cars is estimated at around 30,000, contributing to a considerable chunk of our carbon footprint (S'pore petrol usage set to hit record despite fewer vehicles; Dec 30, 2017).

We should follow China's and Britain's plans to ban cars that use fossil fuels in future.

Even as Singapore strives for greater energy efficiency, we must also contribute to global efforts to stop adding to the carbon dioxide already in the atmosphere.

Although we cannot be completely weaned off fossil fuels, due to limited access to renewable energy sources, be it solar or wind, we should at least do our part to start removing excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, as advised by the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

If all fossil-fuel vehicles are replaced by electric ones, it would be far easier to capture the carbon emission from just one main source: power stations.

Lee Kay Yan (Miss)