Do more to promote mobile payments

Mobile payment apps such as Samsung Pay, Android Pay and Apple Pay offer convenience but few appear to be using them.

One reason could be that there are no fixed programmes available. Rebates by banks usually end in a few months, and there are not many promotions, except the occasional holiday ones.

To entice users, companies such as Samsung should roll out a rewards programme that lets users accumulate points that can be redeemed for shopping vouchers, products and more.

Companies should also educate their employees on the new forms of mobile payments.

For example, staff working at The Soup Restaurant branch in Toa Payoh do not seem to know about mobile payments.

Many times, my family encountered staff who say they do not accept PayWave and who put aside my receipt in case there is a payment failure, even though the transaction was successful.

Teo Chen Wei, 16, Secondary 4 student

