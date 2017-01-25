Do more to nurture activism, innovation

It is heartening to know that students are putting their classroom knowledge into action through meaningful innovation and entrepreneurship ("Polytechnic students design meals for diabetics"; Jan 6).

Nonetheless, there is still a lot more to be done to facilitate meaningful activism and innovation in our future economy.

Higher education institutions need to encourage more of such creative endeavours, as well as consistent social involvement and awareness in students.

At the same time, society needs to lower the barriers which impede small-sized enterprises and start-ups from gaining a foothold in our economy.

If we do not do so, we will stifle innovation and entrepreneurship.

Wu Weiying, 17,

Junior College Year 1 student