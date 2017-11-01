Do more for cat welfare in Singapore

Between 2015 and last year, there were an estimated 51,500 pet cats in Singapore, compared to 62,000 pet dogs.

In the same period, there were 353 cat adoptions and 190 dog adoptions at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The Love Cats programme to allow Chong Pang residents to keep cats in their flats is reaching the end of its pilot. There has not been information on what will happen next.

Cat welfare organisations lack the resources to run this type of project independently.

Currently, they rely on limited public donations and volunteers to rescue abandoned or abused cats.

More can be done for cat welfare in Singapore.

The Agri-food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) has implemented a Code of Animal Welfare (for Pet Owners), but this covers all pets in general.

The AVA can be more proactive, and support and collaborate with animal welfare organisations.

More research should be conducted on cat ownership and the population of cats in Singapore.

All cats should be microchipped, and owners should be encouraged to sterilise them.

More education should also be carried out regarding responsible pet ownership, especially on keeping a cat in an HDB flat and ensuring a safe environment.

Yeo Eng Yiong