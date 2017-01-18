Do better in clearing rubbish

I was dismayed to read about the big cleanup after the New Year countdown party ("After Marina Bay's big party, it's the big cleanup"; Jan 2).

I am glad the amount of rubbish left behind this year has reduced, but I am sure we can do better.

Singaporeans need to step it up and bin their rubbish, instead of leaving it behind, thinking a cleaner will clean up after them.

This year, let us aspire to be the cleanest country in the world.

Justin Chua Jun Jie, 13,

Secondary 1 student

