Dip in taxi demand: Don't blame Grab, Uber

Are Uber and Grab to be blamed for traditional taxis losing business or are there more reasons for it (No idling to beat taxi woes; July 24)?

There is no doubt that the entry of Uber and Grab has affected the business of local taxi companies.

But is it just a matter of demand and supply or is there more to it?

I think people have switched to Uber and Grab because they have had enough of taxi drivers who pick and choose customers.

I was recently told of a case where a man going to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital was rejected by three taxi drivers because they were not heading in that direction.

This was despite the man explaining that his wife was sick and he needed to hurry to the accident and emergency department.

Jafni Batrisyia Ja'afar (Miss)