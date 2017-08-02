DBS' new ad insensitive to older workers

I refer to an advertisement promoting DBS FasTrack service that appears on mobile platforms, such as when users play games on their mobile phones.

The first scene shows two young men, a slightly older female colleague and a boss in his late 50s or early 60s at the office.

The boss signals to the others not to be late coming back from lunch, and the others give him a nonchalant look.

The next scene shows the three younger workers receiving FasTrack alerts that their lunch orders are ready for collection. The three are then shown picking up their orders and skipping the long queues because they used the DBS FasTrack app.

Interspersed in this scene are images of the older boss looking nervous and stuck in a long line.

The last scene then shows the boss hurrying into the office with a packed lunch and being greeted by the smug stares of his colleagues who have already finished their lunch.

I find this advertisement distasteful.

It appears to denigrate older workers and perpetuate the stereotype of older workers being less tech-savvy, not up to date, old-fashioned and unable to complete mundane tasks (in this case, buying lunch) in the "smartest" way.

I am appalled that a well-established institution like DBS would commission and approve the distribution of such an advertisement.

I hope the bank can take a serious relook at its marketing strategies.

Derek Lew Tick Ming