DBS ad aims to show pluses of adopting digital tech

We thank Mr Derek Lew Tick Ming for his feedback (DBS' new ad insensitive to older workers; Aug 2).

We regret that the DBS FasTrack advertisement in question gave him the impression that it was insensitive to older workers.

That was not our intention. The ad was meant to demonstrate that using DBS FasTrack is easy and efficient, as users do not need to queue for meals.

We are careful to depict people across a wide spectrum of ages and backgrounds in our ads.

Singapore is one of the world's most connected nations and we do not subscribe to the belief that age is a limitation when it comes to one's ability to adopt digital technology.

We have produced ads on many other occasions that show older customers being more digitally savvy than their younger counterparts.

Ultimately, our aim is to show that adopting digital technologies or services can be time-saving, regardless of one's age.

Lim Bee Bee (Ms)

Head of Marketing

Consumer Banking Group (Singapore)

DBS Bank