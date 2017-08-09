DBS ad aims to show pluses of adopting digital tech

Published
1 hour ago

We thank Mr Derek Lew Tick Ming for his feedback (DBS' new ad insensitive to older workers; Aug 2).

We regret that the DBS FasTrack advertisement in question gave him the impression that it was insensitive to older workers.

That was not our intention. The ad was meant to demonstrate that using DBS FasTrack is easy and efficient, as users do not need to queue for meals.

We are careful to depict people across a wide spectrum of ages and backgrounds in our ads.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Singapore is one of the world's most connected nations and we do not subscribe to the belief that age is a limitation when it comes to one's ability to adopt digital technology.

We have produced ads on many other occasions that show older customers being more digitally savvy than their younger counterparts.

Ultimately, our aim is to show that adopting digital technologies or services can be time-saving, regardless of one's age.

Lim Bee Bee (Ms)

Head of Marketing

Consumer Banking Group (Singapore)

DBS Bank

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 09, 2017, with the headline 'DBS ad aims to show pluses of adopting digital tech'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first