Dark signals from China's bike-sharing scene

There are many parallels between what is happening in China and Singapore's bike-sharing scheme (Wheels coming off China's bike-sharing adventure; Nov 26 ).

Drawing public ire over the many bicycles strewn over sidewalks is just one area of commonality between the two.

Bluegogo, the third-largest bike-sharing firm in China, is already in crisis. This model has not worked for it.

Ofo and Mobike here should perhaps take heed and "cut losses" now.

Of course, the use of bicycles as a form of transport in Singapore should continue to be encouraged.

The alternative to bike-sharing is really quite simple - those who are serious about using bikes should just buy their own bikes.

On the part of the authorities, perhaps we can model our system on those used in cities like Copenhagen or Amsterdam, where cycling is the norm, with relevant tweaks to suit Singapore.

The outlay is not big and is affordable to most people. It would be the best way to curb random parking and abuse.

Wong Horng Ginn