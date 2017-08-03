Dangerous to take antibiotics for too long

Unlike Ms Sarah Chan Mun Ling (Dangerous to stop antibiotics course too soon; July 31), I believe the report on Professor Martin Llewelyn and his team's ideas was accurate (Finish your antibiotics course? Maybe not, experts say, ST Online, July 27).

Prof Llewelyn and his team suggest that the dangerous health myth is that prolonged courses of antibiotics are necessary.

The paper states categorically that the researchers are of the opinion, supported by some clinical studies, that "patients are put at unnecessary risk from antibiotic resistance when treatment is given for longer than necessary, not when it is stopped early".

They noted that "for common bacterial infections no evidence exists that stopping antibiotic treatment early increases a patient's risk of resistant infection", and that there is also no strong evidence base for current clinical guidelines on the duration of antibiotic use.

Their opinion is indeed controversial and has generated a lot of debate in the medical community internationally.

It may represent an early step towards radically changing the way we use antibiotics in the face of increasing resistance, and should certainly be taken seriously, instead of being dismissed off-hand.

I encourage readers to read the original article (titled "The antibiotic course has had its day") in The BMJ medical journal.

Andrew Yam Kean Tuck (Dr)