Cyclists should pay road tax like other road users

Published
26 min ago

Currently, cyclists have special treatment on the road ("Pay to gain respect on the road? I'm in"; Jan 15).

They do not need to wear helmets, pass the Highway Code, or pay registration and road tax.

Yet, they want the same respect as other road users.

Not only is there a need to get cyclists to register and pay to use the road, but also, more importantly, they should be made to learn the Highway Code and pass tests before they are allowed on the road.

It is time to deal with this hot potato issue before more cyclists get killed.

Felix Heng Teck Seng

