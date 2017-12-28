Cut down on announcements at MRT stations and in trains too

Changi Airport's move to make the airport a more quiet and pleasant place (Changi Airport to end final boarding announcements; Dec 27) is a good one that SMRT and SBS Transit should follow.

There are far too many announcements at MRT stations and in trains.

Almost all passengers do not pay heed to these announcements, as they are far too busy with their mobile phones.

Like Changi Airport, the train operators should make announcements only when there is an urgent need to do so.

Without the frequent announcements at MRT stations and in trains, passengers can enjoy a quieter ride and even talk to their friends without interruption.

Moiz Tyebally