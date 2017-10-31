Customers can choose not to patronise unhealthy stall

Mr Peh Chwee Hoe's call for the Health Promotion Board to mandate that hawkers cook healthily may appear axiomatic (More effective to educate hawkers to cook healthily; Oct 27), but the reality is that stallholders will cook food in a way that will entice customers.

If they were to follow the healthy call to the letter, customers will stop patronising their stalls. Who would pay for their rental and other costs then?

Health-conscious customers have a choice - they can either stop patronising these stalls or find a way to mitigate the unhealthiness.

I am in my 70s. Whenever I eat out, I "wash" the food in plain water before consuming it. This reduces the excess salt or oil while still allowing me to relish the taste. I have been doing this for decades.

I hardly drink canned drinks and I take my coffee without sugar or milk.

In short, if one can't change the "protocol" in the marketplace, then one should change one's habits.

Tan Teck Huat