CTE becomes racetrack for school buses in the mornings

When my son started attending primary school, we put him on a small school bus. The bus would pick him up at 6am.

Two days was all it took for me to notice how the driver would speed off seconds after the door slid shut.

A few weeks later, I took him off the school bus and decided to take him to school myself to spend some time with him in the mornings.

That was when I realised that early in the morning, the CTE becomes a racetrack for these small school buses.

Till this day, I see school buses packed with children travelling at speeds of up to 100kmh.

Isn't the speed limit for these small buses between 60kmh and 70kmh on expressways, as stated on the Land Transport Authority's website? And why the need to rush when it is only past 6am and school starts at 7:30am?

I hope the traffic police can do something about it.

These are our children's lives we are talking about.

Schools should also remind these bus drivers not to speed and about the safety of their pupils.

Like most children their age, many of these pupils are playful on the bus and may not be properly seated and belted up.

An accident at high speeds would surely result in serious injuries and even fatalities.

Andrew Tan Wee Beng