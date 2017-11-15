Critical thinking and the news

It is said that critical thinking is one of the most important skills for the workforce of the future. Academic achievement no longer accurately reflects one's ability to perform well, hence employers are starting to look for those with exceptional critical thinking skills.

Students can help themselves. By reading and analysing a piece of news, they are already honing such skills.

An increasing number of schools in Singapore have adopted current affairs education as part of the curriculum, setting aside time for students to read the latest news and discuss their views with their classmates.

To better prepare students for the competitive job market, more emphasis should be placed on honing their critical thinking skills.

Merlene Tan Yi Shuen, 16

Secondary 4 student