Cosmetic surgery has a darker side

As a young adult, it saddens me to see how cosmetic procedures are becoming normalised and associated with being cool (Botox is cool for more men here; July 9).

Shouldn't this global trend be viewed with more scepticism and care?

Many would consider cosmetic surgery as a form of extreme vanity - beyond mere skincare and make-up - and it is not healthy that an increasing number of people are thinking of undergoing such procedures.

Many say it boosts their self-confidence. But this may just be masking more serious underlying problems that need to be addressed.

Unlike medical treatment, cosmetic surgery is often not undertaken for life-threatening reasons. The cost has to be fully borne by the person as there are no subsidies. It remains a luxury item which not everyone will be able to afford.

It will be a sad day when one's economic status may be inferred from mere facial features.

The lack of discussion on the health implications of such procedures is also disconcerting.

The beauty industry is ultimately profit-driven. It is hard to ascertain if all recommendations are made with the customers' interest and health in mind.

Many of the technology-reliant procedures are still in their infancy, and there may be adverse consequences in the long run, which the patients are unaware of.

What is worse, there have been reports of how this can get addictive - going for more and more surgery in pursuit of the "perfect" face.

What has happened to accepting the features one is born with?

Perhaps it is time to consider doing more to get Singaporeans to nurture some self-love.

Joanne Goh Shu Hsien (Miss)