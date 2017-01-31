Corruption cases unearthed are a cause for celebration

Singapore is now ranked seventh on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), down from being joint No.1 with Denmark and New Zealand in 2010 ("S'pore climbs to 7th on global least-corrupt index"; Jan 26).

While this may cause some to be concerned, I see a positive side to this.

The CPI is derived from the informed views of analysts, business people and experts,which are affected by the number of corruption cases uncovered in that country.

The fact that there were several such cases prosecuted in Singapore in recent years is a cause for celebration rather than dismay. It is proof that the rule of law functions well and wrongdoers (including civil servants) are dealt with through the legal process.

In 2013, the Global Corruption Barometer reported that public institutions entrusted to protect people suffer the worst levels of bribery - the police and the judiciary being the two most bribery-prone.

Fighting corruption can be effective only if the public institutions themselves are not corrupt.

So, while Singapore may move a few rungs in each year's CPI, we should draw comfort from the fact that the Government has, thus far, had the political will to weed out corruption. Long may it continue.

Agnes Sng Hwee Lee