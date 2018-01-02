Consider the impact of cutting down old trees

Since the tragic incident at the Botanic Gardens early last year,when a tree fell and killed a woman, it appears that a "de-gardening" policy has been implemented in Singapore.

One cannot help but notice the wide tree-less corridors that have been created along some of our roads and parks. It seems that not a day passes without more large trees being felled.

It is heartbreaking to see these trees being cut down because they are "old".

Is this policy of cutting down anything that might be dangerous well thought out, or is it a knee-jerk reaction? Where do we draw the line?

I have seen cases where "unstable" trees were cut down, yet the remaining tree cores were rot-free and solid.

I had approached my MP on this matter and was told not to worry, as replanting was being done.

While replanting is certainly being done, has anyone studied what impact removing old trees can have on our biodiversity?

A typical tropical old tree houses thousands of species of life. What happens to these when the tree is cut down?

The trees also have an effect on temperature and moisture in the area.

The new, smaller trees do not have the same ability to provide shade from the sun's rays.

The net difference in oxygen produced between old and new trees is significant, too.

I urge the authorities to slow, if not stop, the cutting down of our heritage trees.

In the spirit of the Garden City, let us adopt a mindset of coexisting with nature, rather than simply trying to conquer nature.

Rikard Rosen