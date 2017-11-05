Consider banning multi-level marketing

Multi-level marketing has been around for years. The structure of such organisations is not healthy.

Whether or not there is an actual product, and how effective it is, is questionable. The products also could be worth, at most, just 30 per cent of the prices the consumers pay.

Many fresh graduates are lured to this job because of the incentives given for sales. Most who join are either desperate for money or want to earn a quick buck.

However, they are not equipped with the right skills or knowledge before they push the products to customers. They are wasting their time instead of building their careers.

If these products and organisations are legitimate, why don't these firms pay for proper retail salesmen and train them?

It would be wise to wipe multi-level marketing out of Singapore altogether.

Tan Sze Ying (Ms)