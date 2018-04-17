Consider allowing Feng back to STTA

Paddler Feng Tianwei has done our nation proud time and again (The special one for Feng, Yu; April 14).

When she was axed from the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) in 2016, she accepted it and trained relentlessly on her own.

She could have plied her talent and experience elsewhere, but she has not failed to represent our nation in big sporting events, winning three gold medals in the last SEA Games through sheer hard work and determination.

I feel strongly that the STTA is doing her a great disservice.

Maybe it is time it reconsiders its decision and takes her back.

Neo Poh Goon