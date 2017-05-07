Condo buyers need better protection

The report on issues faced by the home owners of Austville Residences executive condominium (Austville residents seeking compensation for alleged defects; May 1) is timely, and highlights the concerns of new condo buyers.

Buyers are often faced with the problem of determining what constitutes misrepresentation by developers, especially on features in the common areas, as well as on what constitutes real defects.

Also, what action can these condo owners take to seek redress for such shortcomings.

Is litigation the only way to go?

Developers would often tell buyers to accept things as they are, and deny culpability. But surely there must be avenues to ensure that the rights of new condo buyers can be protected.

Are there no rules requiring developers to show basic customer care and concern, offer compensation or restore the missing items and rectify defects as soon as possible?

I hope the relevant authorities are empowered to effectively protect the rights of condo buyers.

Vijayan Nambiar