Concerns over national health records valid

The Straits Times editorial on Nov 17 (Value of pooling healthcare data) portrayed the attitude of private doctors towards the National Electronic Health Records (NEHR) system in an unfortunate and extremely negative light.

The reservations of many private doctors towards the NEHR are based on concerns about the protection of patient confidentiality.

The NEHR will require all doctors to submit patient diagnoses, medication information and investigation results, and the data will be visible to doctors involved in the care of the patients.

These will include information on abortions, psychiatric conditions and infectious diseases, including sexually transmitted diseases. Those allowed to look into the NEHR include company doctors and, possibly, insurance panel doctors. Will laws be put in place to protect patients from discriminatory practices by employers or insurers?

To say that the NEHR is essential to allow continuity of care ignores the need for patients to take responsibility for their own health.

It is not uncommon for private doctors to give patients summaries of their conditions, and it is not difficult to add details of medications prescribed. The mandatory implementation of the NEHR takes a paternalistic approach, in which the health authorities exercise unilateral authority, and ignores the patient's rights to autonomy and privacy.

The granularity of data collected - mapping of diagnoses to an uncommonly used coding system, for instance - and the use of an opt-out system suggest that the system is geared towards data mining and big data analytics.

While it is widely accepted that big data analytics may yield societal benefits, such an approach is not accepted by all. After all, current ethical and legal standards state that paternalism is no longer acceptable in medicine, and proper consent has to be voluntary. The consent giver should also be made aware of the details of the proposed use of their personal data and the reasonably foreseeable implications that are morally significant to them.

Sitoh Yih Yiow (Dr)