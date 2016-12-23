Competition will keep cabbies on their toes - and on the road longer

I have been a taxi driver for more than 20 years. I know that passengers should never be taken for granted ("Cabbies may fall back into bad habits without mileage rule" by Dr Michael Loh Toon Seng; Dec 20).

I appreciate the removal of the 250km minimum daily mileage, as it means there would not be instances where I have to cruise the streets without a passenger.

This change will help cabbies, who face fierce competition from private-hire car companies.

Like regular businesses, taxi drivers have key performance indicators to achieve.

There is a minimum daily fare revenue to aim for and trips to be made in order for basic costs such as rental and diesel to be covered.

There are no short cuts in the business: If a cabby wants to earn more, the only way is to put in more hours on the road and be readily available to passengers.

The minimum daily mileage easily exceeds 250km in such cases.

Haniff Mahbob