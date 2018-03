As one of the thousands of Uber users in Singapore, I am concerned about rival ride-hailing firm Grab taking over Uber's operations here (Grab sheds light on takeover deal; March 27).

The resulting monopoly will only lead to higher pricing and complacency. Commuters like me may eventually go back to taking the buses or trains.

The Competition Commission of Singapore should step in to enforce measures like price controls in order to protect the public.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak