Competition in politics will benefit all S'poreans

I agree with Mr Jeffrey Law Lee Beng (Voters believe in checks and balances; Oct 29).

Competition in politics will make the political parties work harder to serve the people better, and this will definitely benefit all Singaporeans.

For example, after the 2011 General Election, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced a pay cut for ministers and political office holders, which had been a hot-button issue.

Since then, a number of policies have been tweaked, including immigration.

I believe many Singaporeans prefer a stronger opposition in Parliament to provide checks and balances.

But I do not think they are in favour of drastic changes on the political front.

This is why the Workers' Party has adopted a moderate stance instead of taking a confrontational approach.

Lastly, for the sake of our country, I hope more members of the younger generation who are credible and willing to serve the people and nation will come forward to take up this political task.

Tan Kwong Moh