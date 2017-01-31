Commuters, keep to your space, talk softly on trains and buses

I have noticed several instances of inconsiderate behaviour being exhibited on public transport.

First, there are commuters who spread open their legs and take up more space than is designated when seated on trains and buses, resulting in their thighs rubbing against the commuter sitting next to them.

It is an especially uncomfortable situation when the first commuter is a man and the other is a woman.

Second, the level of noise in the trains and buses is shocking. Some individuals speak loudly, as though they were in their own home.

Such commuters should have some consideration for others in a public setting.

Singapore is one of the most highly developed countries in the world. Hence, I am dismayed by such behaviour, which suggests that we are, unfortunately, lacking in social graces.

How can we have a culture that advocates courtesy and consideration when most people are either engaged in their conversations or have their headphones on, thereby tuning out their surroundings?

To be better socially and culturally starts with choosing not to be oblivious and having consideration for others.

Nasriah Jamaludin (Ms)