Community buy-in needed to create vibrant public spaces

We thank Mr Hwang Soo Jin for his letter (Make space for unobstructed views of mural; Forum Online, April 17).

We are happy to work with local communities to shape the character and identity of our conservation areas.

One example is the extension of Car-Free Sunday SG into the Telok Ayer conservation area since last October, where we work with local stakeholders to introduce activities and programming during the road closure hours.

This has drawn more people to explore and further enliven the conservation area.

We will study this further if there is support from the local communities to reduce parking spaces in the area to create vibrant streets and public spaces.

Chou Mei (Ms)

Group Director (Conservation and Urban Design)

Urban Redevelopment Authority