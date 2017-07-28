Common experience needed to forge bonds

A Singapore identity is important because it binds us as a people and sustains us as a nation (Is Singapore's identity less clear today?; July 23).
We averted being a failed state with foresight, fortitude and a good dose of luck. People stood behind our founding fathers to face a common destiny despite the odds.
Economically, we were more homogeneous then.
Basic existential needs were the common overriding concerns of the populace, and many longed for three square meals a day.
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
But our needs have become more diverse as we prospered.
While the drive to meet our basic necessities and the pursuit of material wealth have delivered a better standard of living overall, they cannot be relied on to build our identity as a nation.
A common ideology, vision, or even an adversary is what is needed.
The emphasis here is a commonality of experiences among the people.
In this respect, wealth may serve as a divider more than something that unifies us.
I suspect that many of us may find it difficult to define what constitutes the Singapore identity.
We are caught up in the struggle to make a living or pursue material wealth.
Our identity is something we must build on our own, it is something others cannot help us with - it cannot be outsourced.
With today's technology and communication, the views Singaporeans hold may diverge, and that is all right but we should close ranks in the face of external threats - ranging from security to criticism by foreigners. We must be vigilant.
We must strengthen our national education, so that everyone realises that Singapore is not just a place for us to build our material wealth.
In the end, it will be us, Singaporeans, regardless of economic status, who have to defend what is worthy.
Lee Teck Chuan