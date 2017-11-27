Coach must take responsibility for poor results

I agree with former Football Association of Singapore (FAS) director of coaching Seak Poh Leong that a coach has to take responsibility for the results of his team (Sundram: Stay or go?; Nov 19).

National coach V. Sundram Moorthy has been given more than sufficient time to deliver, but exactly a year after the team's pathetic performances at the 2016 Suzuki Cup, he has not succeeded in bringing the best out of the Lions.

Two wins out of 21 games is disastrous and does little to boost the confidence of sponsors and fans, who are staying away from the sport because of the Lions' consistent failings.

Sundram and his supporters can continue to lament over the failed youth development set-up or even blame the lack of quality in the current Lions squad, but why was it that the likes of Sahil Suhaimi and Gabriel Quak were given regular playing time by former national coach Bernd Stange, but not by Sundram?

As reporter David Lee rightly pointed out in his commentary (If Sundram can't motivate the Lions, then it's time to go; Nov 19), why were the likes of Shahril Ishak and Fareez Farhan - who had been scoring regularly in the league this year - not considered by Sundram, especially given the fact that the Lions are not scoring goals?

Also, why is it that Faris Ramli has always been unable to reproduce his terrific club form at the international level?

There could be many reasons but, ultimately, the head coach has to take responsibility for his failure in delivering the required results.

To continue hanging on to hopes blindly that the results will improve is akin to playing the lottery, and Singapore football cannot afford any more time wasted.

The silence and non-action by the FAS Council is indeed baffling and is detrimental to this game we term as the national sport.

Chan Siang Ming