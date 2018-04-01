Clubs must move away from jackpot machines for funds

Football and fruit machine operations must not mix (Tiong Bahru to stop jackpot operations; March 25).

It is good that the Government has been clamping down on jackpot machines operated by clubs.

While the revenue generated from these machines seems to be an easy way out to secure financial self-sustainability in running the football business, overdependence on such a platform may have negative consequences.

There is no motivation for clubs to source for sponsorships from, or work with, business corporations if they can survive on their own. It is also unlikely that companies will come forward to sponsor clubs that get a good income from jackpot machines.

Perhaps some clubs are so preoccupied with their jackpot operations that they have become inactive or display a lack of interest to play in competitions.

Worse, some may have overlooked the importance of proper club administration as well as conducting football activities and programmes to improve the game.

Unless football clubs are proactive enough to explore new income-making initiatives to become self-sustainable, they have no right to be in the football business.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng