Closing road to traffic not the answer

Orchard Road is a major arterial roadway in the country (What's special about Orchard Road?; April 30). For this reason, any form of closure of the road is undesirable.

In any case, making it a pedestrian mall will not increase business for the shops.

There will be more pedestrian traffic, but this will not translate into increased purchases.

Because of the strong Singapore dollar, prices here are not competitive, compared with those in neighbouring countries.

Our service personnel are also below par, compared with those in other countries. Furthermore, online businesses have lured away a large portion of shoppers.

All these factors mean closing Orchard Road to traffic will not have the intended effect. Rather, such a move will cause upheaval.

Why not plan for a better shopping paradise elsewhere in Singapore? We need to prescribe the right medicine for the specific disease.

George Wong Seow Choon (Dr)

