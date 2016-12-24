Cleaning programme can help students cultivate good habits for life

Cleaning duties in school are not new to Singapore ("What is point of cleaning activity?" by Mr David Soh Poh Huat and "Parents should reinforce cleaning message schools teach" by Mr Ngian Kian Fah, both published on Dec 14; and "Compulsory cleaning in schools a good move" by Mr Sim Eng Cheong, Dec 15).

Many Singaporeans who were in school during the early years of the country's independence may recall being rostered to clean their classrooms and school compounds.

The Public Hygiene Council (PHC) is glad that this initiative will be making a comeback next month ("All schools to have cleaning activities daily from January"; Dec 12).

The council has been working with the Ministry of Education on this long-term programme.

As reported, the aim is "to help students cultivate good habits for life".

The council believes that through this programme, students will come to appreciate the importance of keeping our environment clean, not only in school but also at home and wherever they may be.

And as Mr Sim rightly pointed out, it will take many years, but it must begin at a young age.

We know that habits taught early will stay with children for the rest of their lives.

Schools play an important role in cultivating good habits and civic behaviour. Taiwan and Japan are clear examples.

In Singapore, character and citizenship education lessons are now an important element of the Education Ministry's curriculum.

The council sees cleaning duties, including returning trays, as part of this character-building endeavour.

We also agree with Mr Ngian that schools cannot do this alone. Parents must support this initiative and help reinforce it at home.

If we are all impressed with Japan and Taiwan, can we not take a leaf out of their books so that others will be impressed with us too?

Edward D'Silva

Chairman

Public Hygiene Council