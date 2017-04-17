Clarify rules on directional arrows on roads

At Prince of Wales Road and Coronation Walk in Bukit Timah, when a parking space becomes available, motorists will usually drive to the end of the road and make a three-point turn before returning to the vacant space.

This is in accordance with the rules of two-way traffic flow.

But, more often than not, another motorist would go against the flow of traffic to snap up the parking space.

Last week, I mentioned to a traffic warden that he should issue tickets to cars that were parked against the flow of traffic in those roads.

Much to my surprise, he told me that if there were no directional arrows on the road surface to indicate a two-way street, drivers were at liberty to park whichever direction they chose to.

I then asked about those who drive against the flow of traffic to park on the right side of the road, resulting in their cars facing oncoming traffic.

The traffic warden again said that there were no indications that it was a two-way street.

I was utterly confused.

Are cars permitted to be driven on either side of the road if there are no directional arrows?

Dennis Yang Yung Kang