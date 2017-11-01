​Citizens must be ready for terror attack

It is good to read that Singapore's counter-terrorism measures are acknowledged (S'pore an effective counter-terrorism partner: US report; July 22).

However, it is impossible to completely eliminate the possibility of terror attacks.

Hence, citizens become even more important in defending the country.

Many have taken for granted that Singapore is safe.

The SGSecure app has raised awareness, but users have to be observant to detect threats around them.

Simulated attacks can test citizens' level of preparedness as well as teach those who are not ready. But it is difficult to reach everyone. Those who are not exposed to such simulations may still be under-prepared.

Therefore, it is important for citizens to take the initiative and become more aware of the severity of the threat terrorism poses, what we can do to defend ourselves against an attack, and how to respond, should one occur.

Practising sensitivity and not letting false assumptions influence our views towards others are key to maintaining unity in our diverse society.

Lam Hui Qing, 16

Secondary 4 student