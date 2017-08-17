Children shouldn't interfere with parent's remarriage

What a delightful story The Straits Times ran on elderly folk entering into romantic relationships at the late stage of their lives (More finding love and marriage in golden years; Aug 14).

But a fly in the ointment is that some children of these seniors discourage their parents from remarrying, as they are suspicious of the other party's motives.

Instead of mulling over inheritance issues, grown-up children should just be happy that their healthy elderly parents have discovered a new joy in life and are not burdening them with taxing long-term caregiving responsibilities.

Young adults get upset when their parents meddle in their love life.

Similarly, they should not stand in the way of their elderly parent's romance, and should instead try to empathise with the loneliness of the elderly.

Lim Chee Khiam