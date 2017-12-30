Charge those involved individually

The news that Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) has to pay US$422 million (S$560 million) in fines to settle a bribery corruption probe is a real dent to Singapore's reputation, especially when a government-linked company is involved (Keppel O&M to pay US$422m in fines after reaching global resolution on corruption probe; ST Online, Dec 23).

Keppel O&M had initially refuted allegations of wrongdoing.

As part of the resolution, Keppel O&M was also issued a conditional warning by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau and the Attorney-General's Chambers in Singapore.

Those involved should be charged individually. This was done in the case of former senior executives of ship builder ST Marine, who were dealt with over corruption and falsification of accounts.

Keppel O&M USA concealed the corrupt payments by paying commissions to an intermediary, under the guise of legitimate consulting agreements, who then made payments for the benefit of officials of Petrobras and other parties.

It would be an insult to our intelligence to suggest that the American management did not get the approval of its superiors.

The fines came more than a year after the conglomerate revealed that "certain transactions" associated with the company's former agent in Brazil "may be suspicious" following internal investigations.

In the Keppel statement, group chairman Lee Boon Yang said integrity is one of the company's core values. Chief executive Loh Chin Hua added: "We have zero tolerance for corruption."

Ramoo Puru