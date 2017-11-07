Changi Airport has sufficient capacity

We thank Mr Michael Lum Yan Meng for his letter (Is Changi Airport ready to handle more flights?; Nov 2).

SilkAir flight MI238 was scheduled to depart at 7pm on Oct 27 but was delayed by about 45 minutes at the gate.

This was primarily because a passenger who had checked in had failed to show up at the gate.

As part of international aviation security requirements, this passenger's checked-in bags had to be offloaded from the flight.

Changi Airport has sufficient runway capacity for the number of flight movements it serves today.

To meet traffic growth, it continues to build infrastructure ahead of demand, including the new Terminal 4 and a third runway.

Oliver Kiesewetter

Vice-President

Airside Operations

Changi Airport Group