Certis Cisco officers advised on proper code

We thank Ms Lim Yeng Peng for her feedback (Older people can be tech savvy, too; Nov 1).

We would like to assure her that the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) expects the highest level of professionalism from its officers when carrying out their duties.

We agree that everyone, regardless of age, can be capable of using the automated gates at the checkpoints.

We have looked into the incident. The officers in question - Certis Cisco security officers engaged by ICA to perform crowd control duties at Tuas Checkpoint - could have managed the situation better.

We are working with Certis Cisco to remind its officers not to discriminate against more senior members of the public, whether consciously or inadvertently.

Serene Wong (Ms)

Head, Public & Internal Communications

Corporate Communications Division

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority