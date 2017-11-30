Cashless push: Users need to understand technology, benefits

Recently, I tried to pay for my lunch at a coffee shop in Jurong East Central using DBS Bank's PayLah! application on my mobile phone.

After scanning the QR code pasted in front of the stall, I proceeded to confirm the payment amount to be transferred with the stallholder. He stopped me immediately and discouraged me from completing the transfer because he did not know how to access and utilise the amount available in his PayLah! account.

He said that all payments to his suppliers are made in cash and, therefore, he prefers to receive cash from his customers.

While great efforts have been made to incorporate digital technologies into our daily lives, the key to successful implementation lies in user education and a change in mindset among consumers and merchants.

They must understand how to fully benefit from the convenience offered by the new technologies.

Seet Choon Hong