Car safety features of no use if driver is complacent

With vehicles now packed with so many safety features, such as anti-brake skid, vehicle stability control, blind spot monitoring system, and airbag system that encompasses the entire car, it is not hard to see why Singaporeans who drive while abroad are lulled into a false sense of safety and security (Deaths bring number of S'porean overseas victims to 7; Jan 2).

At the end of the day, all the safety features are of little use if a driver is tired, unfamiliar with the terrain, wind conditions and surrounding wildlife, complacent, overconfident or driving at high speed.

All these can contribute to his losing control of the vehicle.

A driver holds many lives in his hands. It is ultimately the responsibility of the driver to protect himself and his loved ones to ensure the trip is both memorable and enjoyable.

Gabriel Cheng Kian Tiong