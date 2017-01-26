Cantonese option available for Hong Kong content

We are pleased to inform Mr Patrick Tan Siong Kuan that StarHub TV has been offering content from Hong Kong in its original Cantonese dialect since the 1990s ("Screen HK TV shows in Cantonese here"; Jan 22).

Viewers who enjoy watching Hong Kong movies have the option of watching them in Cantonese or Mandarin on various channels

These channels include Catchplay Unlimited (Channel 610), Celestial Movies On Demand (Channel 870) and Star Chinese Movies Play (Channel 864).

There are other channels offering a mix of dramas, infotainment and variety shows in Cantonese.

Mr Tan may also visit our website at www.starhub.com/tv for more information.

Angeline Tan (Ms)

Assistant Manager

Corporate Communications

StarHub