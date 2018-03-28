Cannot assume everyone can tell true from fake news

I read with some trepidation the discussions and comments by academics and the like suggesting that fake news be allowed for the sake of discussion and the opportunity to debunk it.

The implied reason given was that society at large is mature enough to review, investigate and conclude the falseness of such content, even to the extent of communicating to others the outcome of the investigation.

Sadly, their circle of friends and colleagues are of like intellect with good access to information.

Aren't we being myopic to think that all sections of society are as rational, analytical and armed with a plethora of information to differentiate falsehoods from truth?

Bernard Yeo Boon Yeow