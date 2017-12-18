Can Singtel withdraw channels without fee reduction?

I subscribe to Singtel's TV Action Value Pack, which costs $70 a month.

Lately, Singtel has said that it will stop broadcasting the channels Lifetime, TruTV, Crime and Investigation by Dec 31.

Prior to this, some other channels were withdrawn too.

These channels, together with Singtel's bundle promotions, were what enticed me to renew my contract with Singtel.

Can Singtel now unilaterally withdraw the channels without a corresponding reduction in the subscription fees while the contract is still in force?

This is unfair to consumers who renewed their contracts based on various promotions, only to receive service that falls short of what was promised.

Christopher Lim